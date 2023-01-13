SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 1,231.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,390 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Insider Activity

AutoNation Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $7,355,731.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,096,978 shares in the company, valued at $718,955,645.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $7,355,731.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,096,978 shares in the company, valued at $718,955,645.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 63,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $7,410,551.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,216,684.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 336,404 shares of company stock worth $37,094,192 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $115.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.90. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $135.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 62.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

