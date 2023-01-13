Laboratory Co. of America Holdings Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the medical research company on Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $252.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.78 and its 200 day moving average is $233.77. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $290.20.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.