Laboratory Co. of America Holdings Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the medical research company on Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.
Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance
Shares of LH stock opened at $252.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.78 and its 200 day moving average is $233.77. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $290.20.
Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.
About Laboratory Co. of America
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Laboratory Co. of America (LH)
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.