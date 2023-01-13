Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Position Trimmed by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,157 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 2.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,502. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

