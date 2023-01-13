Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 771 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

Carrier Global Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.06. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 17.87%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

