Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 204 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.07.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $314.99 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.97.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.