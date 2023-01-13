Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $80.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

