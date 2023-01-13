Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $253,000 in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Crown Castle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.85.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $151.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.24. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $199.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 168.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.