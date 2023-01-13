Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Sempra by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Price Performance

SRE stock opened at $160.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.68 and its 200-day moving average is $158.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra has a 1 year low of $129.69 and a 1 year high of $176.47.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.50.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.