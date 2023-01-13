Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121,321 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 32,149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,498,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,867 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,401,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4,920.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $58.60. The company has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

