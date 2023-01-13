Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Dollar General by 21.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $11,433,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 24.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

NYSE DG opened at $232.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.73.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

