Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TER. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $96.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $167.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.69 and a 200-day moving average of $88.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 700.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.