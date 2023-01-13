Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $109.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $137.40.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 396.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 344,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,417,000 after buying an additional 36,673 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,781,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,933,000 after acquiring an additional 108,815 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

