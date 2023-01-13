16,250 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Colliers Securities decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.56.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.2 %

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of AVB opened at $170.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.69 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

