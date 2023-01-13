Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,043 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Lennar by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.73.

Lennar Stock Up 0.6 %

LEN stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.44. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $112.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.