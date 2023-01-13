Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,353,000 after buying an additional 827,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Match Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,996,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,610,000 after acquiring an additional 456,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,040,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,610,000 after acquiring an additional 566,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.91.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

