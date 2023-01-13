Savant Capital LLC Sells 743 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3,953.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,525,000 after buying an additional 2,599,420 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 288.7% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,703,000 after buying an additional 2,508,600 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 87.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,289 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,028,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 293.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,268 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MU stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $98.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.26.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.35%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

