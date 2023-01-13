KeyCorp Boosts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $144.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PPG. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.24.

PPG Industries stock opened at $131.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $171.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.31.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 12.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,979,281,000 after buying an additional 1,963,056 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 33.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,533,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,473,000 after buying an additional 639,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 36.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,985,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,819,000 after buying an additional 527,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 235.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,560,000 after buying an additional 433,297 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

