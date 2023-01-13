Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALB. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $287.47.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $243.21 on Thursday. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.30 and its 200 day moving average is $256.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after purchasing an additional 158,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,490,991,000 after purchasing an additional 128,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after purchasing an additional 959,810 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

