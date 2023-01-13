Savant Capital LLC Sells 398 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HRL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HRL opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average is $47.36. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

