W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $83.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.05%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

