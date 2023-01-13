TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 49.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $124.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $162.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

