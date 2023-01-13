Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. GHE LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $106.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.94 and a 200 day moving average of $100.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.36.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

