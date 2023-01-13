Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $155.35 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

