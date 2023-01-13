Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,401,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,404,000 after buying an additional 815,188 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,481,000 after purchasing an additional 692,661 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,203,000 after purchasing an additional 507,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after acquiring an additional 312,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $50.33 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

