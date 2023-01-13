Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 1,092 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,269,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,164,927 in the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.3 %

ABC stock opened at $164.90 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.94 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABC. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.25.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

