First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock Holdings Increased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 227.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,751,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,519,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 20.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,554 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 62.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 32.7% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Horizon Stock Down 0.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

FHN opened at $24.65 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.83 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

