Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 778 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,001 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,983 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 23,410 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

NEP stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.15 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 3.71%. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.788 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 61.28%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

