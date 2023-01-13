Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 1,336 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. William Blair started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.17.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $181.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.28. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.44 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

