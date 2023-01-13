Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 3,628 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 202.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $55.52 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.26.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

