The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AES were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in AES in the second quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in AES by 411.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in AES in the second quarter worth $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AES in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in AES in the second quarter worth $51,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

AES Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $27.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

AES Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently -134.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AES Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

