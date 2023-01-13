Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at $350,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 17.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at $1,044,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.53.

EXC stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

