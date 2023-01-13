Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Position Reduced by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,696 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,142,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,823,340,000 after purchasing an additional 377,143 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 29.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,669,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $677,566,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,288,329 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $291,283,000 after acquiring an additional 102,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 16.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,427,679 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $232,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,778 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $42.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 2.14. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 24.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $1,941,186. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

