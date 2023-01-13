Czech National Bank Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000,000 after purchasing an additional 42,399 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 118.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $313.25 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $333.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.33.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

