Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,970 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 158.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.
Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $25.45 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on PPC. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
About Pilgrim’s Pride
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC)
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.