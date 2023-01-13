Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,970 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 158.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $25.45 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPC. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

