Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $72,000 Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,925 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.47. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.11.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

