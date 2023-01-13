Savant Capital LLC Has $302,000 Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $243.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.24. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $324.50.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.22.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

