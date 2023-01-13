Conning Inc. Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DRI shares. Stephens upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.91.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

DRI stock opened at $148.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $152.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,491 shares of company stock worth $3,165,962. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

