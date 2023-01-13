Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 390 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 48,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.88.

NYSE ROK opened at $281.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $336.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 59.22%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

