Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 390 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 48,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation
In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Rockwell Automation Stock Performance
NYSE ROK opened at $281.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $336.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.37.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 59.22%.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.