First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,076 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of First Solar worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $146.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on First Solar to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR opened at $178.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.87. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $179.28.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

