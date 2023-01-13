GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $61,000 Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 413 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 133.8% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.35.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NXPI opened at $170.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $232.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.62.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

