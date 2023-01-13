Comerica Bank Sells 1,326 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 358.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $97.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.06. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.