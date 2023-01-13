Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.6% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walter Public Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 80,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Pariax LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 49,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $139.49 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $409.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

