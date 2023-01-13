IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,995 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $218,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,740 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,386 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,781,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $65,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,148 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,504,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $11.28 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.4483 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 115 ($1.40) in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.62) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.29.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

