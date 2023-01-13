Alta Advisers Ltd Takes Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 1,328.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CBRE Group by 566.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE opened at $85.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day moving average is $76.78. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $107.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.35.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

