IFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 2,333 Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter valued at $775,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 646,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,828,000 after acquiring an additional 330,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter valued at $839,000.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 1,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,646.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on WOLF. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

WOLF opened at $78.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.02 and a beta of 1.46. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.07 and a 52-week high of $125.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.46.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.76 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.