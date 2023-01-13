Comerica Bank Purchases 5,945 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on MongoDB from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.90.

MongoDB stock opened at $190.61 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $471.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.89.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $7,874,824.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at $38,045,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,074 shares of company stock worth $11,604,647 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

