Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $5.30 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.7% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

JPM stock opened at $139.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.64. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.