Alta Advisers Ltd Invests $65,000 in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $31.07 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman purchased 8,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.