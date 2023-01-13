KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.41.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $69.81 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

