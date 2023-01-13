Financial Insights Inc. Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,442 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $123.56 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at $41,223,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at $41,223,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

